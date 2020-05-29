Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) after the company blew away expectations with its Q1 report as billings growth accelerated to 55%.

"The acceleration of demand in the field is being accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic backdrop with more enterprises shifting to a remote workforce for the foreseeable future and CIOs focused on fast tracking a digital transformation with ZS front and center," notes analyst Dan Ives on the quarter.

"In our opinion, ZS is the best pure play in the cloud security arena, which we believe is still in the very early innings of taking off with overall hybrid cloud workloads poised to meaningfully accelerate over the coming years and in this climate could see some strategic deals moved forward as the shift to cloud outside the firewall is catalyzing sales cycles and will put clear momentum in this story over the coming quarters," he adds.

Wedbush increases its price target on Zscaler to $100 from $80 to give shares more room to run.