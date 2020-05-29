Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will pay its most recent quarterly dividend with ~$14.2M in cash and ~7.8M shares of common stock based on stockholder elections.

MAC slips 1.2% in premarket trading.

The dividend of 50 cents per share declared on March 14 will be paid on June 3 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2020.

Number of shares included in the dividend was calculated based on the volume weighted average of the trading prices of MAC common stock on the NYSE for the three-day period of May 20-22, or $7.2956 per share.

Stockholders electing to receive the dividend in all cash will get 12.3269 cents per share in cash and 37.6731 cents per share in common stock.

Stockholders not making an election will get 10 cents per share in cash and 40 cents per share in stock.

Stockholders electing to receive the dividend in all stock will get only shares.