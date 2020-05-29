The U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) is under a preliminary investigation by the SEC and CFTC over whether its risks were properly disclosed to investors, Bloomberg reports.

The agencies reportedly are examining whether shareholders were adequately informed that USO's value would not necessarily move in tandem with oil's spot price, and the fund's recent decision to change its strategy by purchasing crude contracts that expire further out into the future.

USO lost 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30.