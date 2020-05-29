Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) says its companies in North America and Europe resumed operations in late April and May, with the exception of a production facility in the U.K.

Thor says it's working closely with key suppliers to minimize any potential disruptions; however, chassis supply constraints within the European supplier base are expected to cause intermittent temporary line shut-downs or reduced output in the near term.

Despite the lack of production during the temporary shutdown of Thor facilities in March and April, dealers continued to sell retail units to further reduce dealer inventory levels.

"As we begin to exit the various governmental restrictions, we are now experiencing even stronger demand from our independent dealer base – with a focus and urgency on the remainder of the 2020 selling season. Within the US, in particular, dealers are now experiencing low inventory levels of certain products. As a result, we are increasing production volumes where needed to address the higher than originally anticipated dealer demand."

As a result of the current business climate and outlook, the company called back a high number of employees. Production is expected to be ramped up quickly.

The company says it's repaying a $250M draw based on increased confidence in its outlook.

THO +0.07% premarket to $84.80.

Source: Press Release