Wells Fargo says Costco (NASDAQ:COST) appears to be an outlier in the staples retail earnings season with a fairly soft print.

Analyst Edward Kelly: "The culprit of the soft print was COVID related costs of $0.47 per share, currency pressure, and lost sales from the closing of some departments, which offset the stock up benefit in consumables and strong core gross margin performance. We also note that most likely expected better member growth given the environment. In the end, it was a messy print with a lot of moving parts."

Looking forward, Kelly thinks the outlook for COST over the next few quarters remains somewhat challenging. He notes that fuel margins look to be normalizing, social distancing remains a relative headwind to comparable sales growth and Costco hasn't traditionally performed all that well in weak consumer backdrops.

Wells Fargo has Costco rated at Equal Weight with a price target of $300.

Shares of Costco are down 2.15% premarket to $302.29.

