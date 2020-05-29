The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday declined to suspend a lower court's ruling that canceled a national environmental permit, in a decision that could delay more than 70 oil and gas pipeline projects across the U.S. including the Keystone XL pipeline.

The court ruled that the appellants, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Keystone developer TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), had "not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success on the merits and probability of irreparable harm to warrant a stay pending appeal."

The Army Corps and TC Energy had sought a stay of an April ruling by a U.S. District Judge that canceled Nationwide Permit 12, which allows dredging work on pipelines across water bodies.

In the absence of the nationwide permit, companies will need to apply for numerous individual construction permits on lines that sometimes cross hundreds of water bodies, which the American Petroleum Institute says could cause delays of a year or more on more than 70 pending pipelines, increasing their combined costs by $2B.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH