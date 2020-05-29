Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) slips in early trading after guiding for a drop in Q2 revenue of 67% to 77%.

The company is under severe pressure with 35% to 40% of revenue in last year's Q2 tied to international travel.

Looking further down the road, Nomura hikes its rating on Trip.com to Buy from Neutral on a call tied to valuation. That call seems to assume global travel returns to China.

Shares of TCOM are down 1.33% premarket and are off 27% YTD.

