Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) is up 14% premarket after announcing positive data from in vivo studies that show strong antitumoral efficacy with several of its INTASYL pipeline programs, including PH-762, PH-894 and PH-804.

These results show that intratumoral delivery of INTASYL compounds inhibited tumor growth by overcoming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) as shown by changes in T cell composition and activation.

These data were presented during the ASCO 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.

PH-762, PH-894 and PH-804 are INTASYL compounds designed to silence the expression of PD-1, BRD4 and TIGIT, respectively, which are proteins linked to reduced immune cell function in cancer patients.