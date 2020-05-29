Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) overnight slapped a warning on a Trump tweet concerning the riots in Minnesota.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

The president one hour ago responded, accusing Twitter of trying to stifle the speech of him and Republicans, while doing nothing about the other political party, not to mention China.

Trump: "Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!"

Shares are down 0.8% premarket

