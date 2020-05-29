The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted positive opinions backing labeling updates/new indications of the following drugs:

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Invokana (canagliflozin): Study data on renal events added to labeling.

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Lynparza (olaparib): New indication as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adults with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas with germline BRCA1/2 mutations who have not progressed after at least 16 weeks on first-line chemo.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev (nintedanib): New indication for adults with other chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases with a progressive phenotype.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Sivextro (tedizolid phosphate): Expansion of eligible patients down to 12 years old with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (currently approved for adults).

Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Taltz (ixekizumab): New indication for pediatric plaque psoriasis in children as young as six years old weighing at least 25 kg and adolescents who are candidates for systemic therapy.