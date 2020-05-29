Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) implements its Re-Opening Resources Program to help its retail, restaurant, and service tenants navigate the reopening process.

KRG is making some modifications such as designating Order Pick-Up parking zones for use by all of its tenants, adding sidewalk queue signage to promote social distancing, and providing hand sanitizer to small-shop tenants for customer use.

At select centers, the REIT is also providing for small-shop use, contactless locker systems so shoppers can place orders online and pick up the merchandise at the the shopping center.

KRG has approved an initial amount of $2.4M in funding for small-business tenants through its KRG Small Business Loan Program, which provides supplemental access to funds for small-business tenants.