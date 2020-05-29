Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +18.2% pre-market after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declines to pursue "elevation" under the Clean Water Act over the Pebble Mine, which the company calls "another indication of positive progress for the project."

The EPA issued a letter last year saying the project "may" result in substantial and unacceptable impacts to aquatic resources, which was a specific step in a sequence established to deal with interagency disagreements over Clean Water Act permits.

Yesterday was the deadline for the next step in the sequence, a letter saying Pebble "will" result in the unacceptable impacts - which would have elevated the dispute - but the EPA issued a letter saying the project "may well contribute" to the loss of streams and other wetlands.

The EPA has the authority to veto an Army Corps of Engineers dredge and fill permit, but mine opponents say the new letter makes that look less likely.