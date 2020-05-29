iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) is expanding its online grocery delivery service to Florida, Maryland, and Massachusetts, in addition to New York.

Mr. Long Deng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of iFresh, stated: “The growth and expansion of our online grocery delivery services are being driven by the demands of social distancing and stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also see the grocery delivery sector as a growth opportunity because of the boom of popularity in customers’ online shopping behavior. We plan to further expand our online delivery in response to the soaring demand as well. Our goal is to make grocery delivery available to as many residents around our store locations as possible while generating additional sales.”