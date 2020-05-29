AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) announces that the Phase 1b/2 DEDUCTIVE clinical trial evaluating FOTIVDA (tivozanib), in combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab), AstraZeneca’s (NYSE:AZN) human monoclonal antibody, in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy, has demonstrated that the combination can be administered safely and the study has successfully progressed to the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

The Phase 2 expansion follows successful completion of the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the trial, where 1.0 mg of tivozanib was administered for 21 days followed by 7 days rest together with 1500 mg of durvalumab every 28 days (n=6).

The combination was well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities.

Same dose regimen is the recommended for Phase 2 for the expansion portion of the trial, which is expected to enroll up to an additional 30 subjects.

The trial is being conducted as part of a clinical collaboration between AVEO and AstraZeneca.

Update: Shares are down 14% premarket.

#ASCO20