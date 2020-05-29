In a cost-cutting move caused by an advertising slump created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has rescinded offers to several thousand people who had agreed to work at the company as temporary and contract workers, New York Times reports.

"We're slowing our pace of hiring and investment" and "will not be moving forward" to add the people recruited by contracting agencies to work at Google, the company reportedly said in an email to the agencies.

The move affects more than 2,000 people globally who had signed offers with the agencies to be a contract or temp worker, according to the report.

It is not clear which countries are most affected in the decision, but some of the workers are in the U.S., India and the Philippines.