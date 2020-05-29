IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) jumps 9.4% in premarket trading after results from its Phase 2 study of DPX-Survivac immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer showed prolonged durable clinical responses alongside favorable tolerability.

Notes strong translational data linking the observed clinical benefit with DPX-Survivac’s mechanism of action.

87% of subjects showed survivin-specific immune response.

5 of 19 patients (26%) achieved partial regression on target lesions.

"IMV’s targeted T-cell therapy continues to elicit a rapid and robust immune response with survivin-specific T cells infiltrating tumors as soon as 56 days post-treatment," said Oliver Dorigo, MD, principal Investigator of the DeCidE1 study.

Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program. #ASCO20