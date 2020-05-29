ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) pushes higher after presenting data on the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma as part of the ASCO Virtual Scientific Program.

"According to most recent data, even with the best available therapies, median overall survival for unifocal rGBM patients appears to be 6-12 months. We are therefore heartened by the collection of data presented at ASCO across our three studies, which demonstrate survival benefits beyond a year supported by imaging studies showing tumor regression and biopsies revealing that Ad+V administration turns 'cold' tumors 'hot' by recruiting T cells into the tumor. We look forward to continuing to report follow-up monotherapy and combination phase 1 data, as well as initial data from the ongoing phase 2 study of Ad+V in combination with Libtayo, which is nearing completion of enrollment."

Shares of ZIOP are up 4.34% premarket on volume of 6.2K.

Previously: All eyes on ASCO (May 29)

#ASCO2020