AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces positive data on PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) at ASCO.

Results from the Phase 2 Study 22 trial evaluating the combination of durvalumab and anti-CTLA4 antibody tremelimumab in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma showed an acceptable safety profile and an objective response rate (ORR) of 24% (300 mg of tremelimumab added to durvalumab every four weeks). Median duration had not been reached at data cutoff.

The Phase 3 CASPIAN study of durvalumab combined with chemo in adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer in a first-line setting met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) with 27% less risk of death versus chemo alone (previously reported). After median follow-up of more than two years, the treatment effect was maintained, demonstrating 25% less risk of death. Updated OS was 12.9 months versus 10.5 months for chemo. At month 24, 22% of patients receiving the combo were alive compared to 14.4% in the chemo arm.

Shares up 4% premarket.

#ASCO20