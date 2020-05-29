Wedbush Securities updates on VMware (NYSE:VMW) after the cloud infrastructure company sailed past consensus estimates with its Q1 report.

"We believe VMW is positioned well in this digital transformation shift as more CIOs fast track this transformation given the WFH/remote workforce new normal deploying the company's vast product footprint from virtual networking to storage to a ramping security segment," updates analyst Dan Ives.

"It also appears the Amazon/AWS partnership and monetization opportunities are starting to see an inflection point which we continue to believe could be a source of upside over the next 12 to 18 months as this cloud inflection further plays out in the field," he adds.

Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on VMW and raises its price target to $200 from $175.

Shares of VMware are up 8.39% premarket to $154.39.

