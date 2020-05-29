Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) has submitted to the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) the final major regulatory filing to support approval of its oral plant-based drug candidate Canalevia (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.

The filing consists of an updated version of the Target Animal Safety technical section of Jaguar's application for conditional approval of Canalevia for CID under the Minor Use/Minor Species (MU/MS) section of the Animal Health Act of 2004.

In addition to CID, Jaguar also is seeking conditional approval to market Canalevia for exercise-induced diarrhea (EID) in dogs.

Canalevia is expected to be available under conditional approval to treat both CID and EID in H1 2021.