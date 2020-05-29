Adaptimmune Thereapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares soar after data from ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial was presented at at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, showing durability and responses in synovial sarcoma. Data also indicated a new response in a lung cancer patient.

There were new responses in the SURPASS trial, the co. added in a statement, that could show SPEAR T‑cell therapies targeting MAGE-A4 to treat a broad range of cancers in addition to sarcoma.

With the data, the co. notes there is rationale for two new Phase 2 trials: SPEARHEAD-2 for head and neck cancer later in 2020, and esophagogastric junction (EGJ) cancer trial scheduled for the first half of 2021.

The CEO added that the data for ADP-A2M4 supports their goals for a marketed therapy in 2022.

For ADP-A2M4 in synovial sarcoma, data showed a 50% response rate with inclusion of unconfirmed PR assessed after data cut-off (44% response rate without inclusion of unconfirmed PR), with progression free survival ~20 weeks, median overall survival not reached.

3 of 7 responders have continued to benefit after a year, and disease control rate of 90% defined by best overall response (BOR) of PR or stable disease (SD) at time of data cut off (April 6, 2020)

There were confirmed responses in lung cancer and there was a response in a patient with rectal mucosal melanoma from the radiation sub-study of the trial.

