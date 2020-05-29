CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) says seven presentations at ASCO provides evidence validating its approach to conditional antibody activation and therapeutic target engagement with the Probody platform.

Underpins advancement of four drug candidates into Phase 2 trials.

Includes presentation of clinical data for CX-2029, a Probody drug conjugate against CD71, a previously undruggable target.

Provides data updates for CX-2009 support Phase 2 investigations into breast cancer.

Reports favorable tolerability profile demonstrated for Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-CTLA-4 Probody therapeutics.

Shares slip 0.8% in premarket trading.

#ASCO2020

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.