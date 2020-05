VMW, MRVL among premarket gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) +162% on COVID-19 nod in Australia for disinfectant.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) +139% on positive data from Intasyl programs.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) +114% after #ASCO20 update on Phase 1 trial.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) +60% after securing financial breathing room.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) +40% on closing acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) +21% on update on the Phase I dose escalation study of its CD47 Blocker TTI-622.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) +20% on Q3 results.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +17% as EPA steps back from showdown over Pebble project.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +15% as Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners buys more shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) +15% after ASCO poster.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +14% on Q1 results.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) +14% .

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) +12% on raising $30M.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM) +10% .

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +10% .

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) +9% on Q2 and FY20 guidance.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) +9% on Q1 results.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) +9%.

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) +9% on pricing of equity offering.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) +8% on reporting data safety monitoring board recommendation to proceed to Phase II of the ovation 2 study in advanced ovarian cancer.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) +8% on Q1 results.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) +8% on Q1 results.

Alexco Resource (NYSEMKT:AXU) +7% .

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) +7% .

GAN plc (NASDAQ:GAN) +7% .

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) +6% .