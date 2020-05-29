AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) announce positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, DESTINY-Gastric01, evaluating Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in patients with HER2-positive unresectable/metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who progressed after two or more prior lines of therapy, including chemo and trastuzumab.

The objective response rate (ORR) was 42.9% compared to 12.5% for chemo (paclitgaxel or irinotecan), including 10 complete responders, with 41% less risk of death. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 85.7% in the Enhertu group compared to 62.5% in the chemo group. Median duration of response was 11.3 months and 3.9 months, respectively.

Median overall survival (OS) was 12.5 months versus 8.4 months in the chemo arm.

Enhertu is an HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate currently approved for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.

