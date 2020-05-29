Iron ore futures (SCO:COM) surge to $101.50/ton in Singapore trade, driven by supply woes in Brazil and strong, sustained demand in top steel producer China.

The early resumption of industrial operations in China has sparked a recovery in downstream activity and steel mills continue to raise production, according to analysts at China International Capital, saying iron ore "will fundamentally maintain a tight balance this year," with supply gradually recovering from Q3.

Credit Suisse recently estimated that the market is now at "peak tightness," a condition it thinks will persist until July.

Bank of America upgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP to Buy, believing iron ore prices will stay "higher for longer" because of Chinese stimulus and restart of industrial activity.

Rio and BHP are well run companies with strong balance sheets, BofA says, and their payout ratios likely will remain above 50%, with an implied 5%-6% dividend yield.

Other relevant tickers include VALE, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF