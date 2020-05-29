Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) surges 12% in premarket trading after the Data Safety Monitoring Board recommends that the company proceed to Phase 2 portion of its OVATION Study with the dose of 100 mg/m2.

The DSMB also determined that safety is satisfactory with an acceptable risk/benefit, and that patients tolerate up to 17 doses of GEN-1 during a course of treatment that lasts up to six months. No dose limiting toxicities were reported.

The OVATION 2 Study combines GEN-1, Celsion's IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy, with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients newly diagnosed with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer.