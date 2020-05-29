Seattle Genetics (SGEN +2.5% ) announces positive results from exploratory analyses of intracranial efficacy, including survival, in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who had stable or active brain metastases in the HER2CLIMB pivotal trial of TUKYSA (tucatinib).

HER2CLIMB compared TUKYSA in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone.

The exploratory analyses demonstrated that patients who received TUKYSA combination versus trastuzumab and capecitabine alone had:

a 42% reduction in the risk of death.

a 68% reduction in the risk of CNS disease progression (a delay in progression in the brain) or death.

a more than double intracranial response rate (47% vs. 20%) for patients who had active measurable intracranial lesions at baseline.

#ASCO20