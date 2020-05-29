Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA -1.2% ) announces long-term follow-up data from cohort 2 in its Phase 2 C-144-01 study evaluating autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy lifileucel in metastatic melanoma patients.

Median duration of response has not been reached after almost a median of 19 months. As of April, 23, the overall response rate (ORR) was 36%, including two complete responders, with a disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) of 80%.

Patients in cohort 2 were heavily pretreated with high baseline disease burden.

#ASCO20