TG Therapeutics (TGTX +0.2% ) announces the addition of ublituximab to ibrutinib significantly improves ORR compared to ibrutinib monotherapy (93% compared to 78%)

Complete response/complete response with incomplete blood count recovery rate was (20% vs. 5%), and increased rates of uMRD (46% vs. 7%)

At a median follow-up of 41.9 months, median PFS was not reached in ublituximab + ibrutinib arm, and was 35.9 months in the ibrutinib monotherapy arm

The combination did not significantly alter the known safety profile of ibrutinib; slightly higher rates of neutropenia and atrial fibrillation were observed with the combination

The trial includes data from 117 patients treated with either ublituximab + ibrutinib (n=59) or ibrutinib alone (n=58).

