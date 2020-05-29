TG Therapeutics's (TGTX +0.2% ) Phase 3 trial of ublituximab + ibrutinib combination demonstrated significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR) compared to ibrutinib monotherapy (93% vs. 78%)

Complete response/complete response with incomplete blood count recovery rate was (20% vs. 5%), and increased rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) (46% vs. 7%)

At a median follow-up of 41.9 months, median progression free survival (PFS) was not reached in ublituximab + ibrutinib arm, and was 35.9 months in the ibrutinib monotherapy arm

The combination did not significantly alter the known safety profile of ibrutinib; slightly higher rates of neutropenia and atrial fibrillation were observed with the combination

The trial includes data from 117 patients treated with either ublituximab + ibrutinib (n=59) or ibrutinib alone (n=58).

