Stocks mixed as traders await Trump's China Presser

Stocks improve from opening losses to turn mixed ahead of Pres. Trump's press conference on new China policies and his signing of a bill that would punish Chinese officials over human rights abuses; Dow -0.4% , S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.5% .

U.S.-China tensions have been rising as Trump criticizes the Chinese government's response to the coronavirus outbreak and Chinese moves to increase its stronghold over Hong Kong.

Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo, expects more rhetoric from the U.S. related to Hong Kong and China, saying it "could end up being a headwind once the market finishes pricing in all of this hopium" over an economic recovery from COVID-19.

On the economic front, data showed U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of the economy, fell 13.6% in April after the pandemic halted purchases of all but the most essential goods and services.

European bourses trade broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.3% , Germany's DAX -0.8% and France's CAC -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

U.S. Treasury yields are lower ahead of the Trump press conference, with the 10-year yields down 3 bps to 0.67%.