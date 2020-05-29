Nomura slides its price target on Buy-rated Penn National Gaming (PENN +0.1% ) all the way up to $39 vs. the average sell-side PT of $25.31.

"Our $39 target price for PENN assumes a target multiple of 9.6x our 2022 EBITDAR estimate, a slight premium to the stock's historical average forward multiple given growth optionality from i-casino/sports betting through Barstool," updates analyst Harry Curtis.

New estimates from Curtis factor in a "normal" recession and the Barstool upside.

The 52-week high for Penn is $39.18.