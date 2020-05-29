Pacific Ethanol (PEIX +10.8% ) says co-founder Neil Koehler will retire as President and CEO on September 30.

COO Mike Kandris is named co-CEO and co-President and will work with Koehler during the transition; both Koehler and Kandris will remain on the company's board.

Kandris has served as a director since 2008 and became COO in 2013.

The company says it expects to report positive EBITDA for Q2 and the full year, and says it is current with its lenders and has paid $16M in principal on term debt YTD.