AVEO Oncology (AVEO -11.7% ) is under pressure, although up from the intraday low of $7.05, on the heels of its report of overall survival (OS) data from its Phase 3 TIVO-3 study comparing tivozanib to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.6% ) Nexavar (sorafenib) in renal cell carcinoma patients in third- and fourth-line settings.

As previously announced, the trial met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and the secondary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) with 3% less risk of cancer progression or death.

Tivozanib fell short of sorafenib in median OS, 16.4 months versus 19.2 months, however.

#ASCO20