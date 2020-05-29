TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX -1.8% ) gets a commitment of up to $325M in new capital from Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group, giving it immediate liquidity and flexibility to adapt to market disruption.

Proceeds from the initial closing will be used to make voluntary deleveraging payments under certain of TRTX's secured financing facilities, and for general corporate purposes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Starwood Capital makes a strategic, non-voting investment in TRTX in the form of preferred stock and detachable warrants to purchase TRTX common stock.

TRTX will issue up to 13M shares of 11.0% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock and five-year net-share settled warrants to purchase up to 15M TRTX shares, par value $0.001 per share, at an exercise price of $7.50 per share, for an aggregate cash purchase price of up to $325M.

The warrant exercise price represents ~10% premium to the company’s volume-weighted average share price over the last 30 days.

On May 28, TRTX issued 9M of preferred shares and warrants to buy 12M shares of TRTX common stock for a total purchase price of $225M.