Glass Lewis recommends that Mack-Cali Realty (CLI -3.1% ) shareholders vote for five of eight directors nominated by activist investor Bow Street — Mahbod Nia, Howard Stern, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Gerardo Lietz.

via Bloomberg.

"All told, we believe the actions of the MCR [Mack-Cali Realty]-backed board, led by Messrs. Bernikow, DeMarco, and Reid, demonstrate a troubling and unambiguous willingness to plainly subvert the will of investors in order to preserve the status quo and largely mitigate voices of dissent," according to the proxy advisory firm's statement.

The REIT's recent tools have included "at the very least, stacked committees, perfunctory governance 'improvements', and ultimately, openly conflicted, deeply flawed oversight bodies," Glass Lewis said.

The three Bow Street-nominated directors that didn't get Glass Lewis's stamp of approval are Tammy K. Jones. A. Akiva Katz, and Alan R. Batkin.