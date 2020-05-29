Researchers for Sinovac (NASDAQ:SVA) indicate in an interview with Sky News that they are "99%" sure that their treatment will be effective against coronavirus.

Their vaccine is in Stage 2, with an intent to move into Stage 3 with a trial in the U.K., the report indicates, with the scientists at the Beijing-based company providing assurances of its success.

An investor could view the commentary as aspirational, rather than official commentary, after the scientist responded that "it must be successful" when asked if it would be, and that he was "99%" sure it could be.

Note preclinical trials earlier this month in mice, rats and rhesus macaques showed that the company's treatment was safe and provided complete protection against SARS-CoV-2 strains (in the primates), according to the SVA Chairman Weidong Yin.

The company also teamed up with Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) in April on a possible treatment. Shares of DVAX are up 6% in the first hour of trade.

The comments come after a few companies, like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and most notably (or controversially), Sorrento (NASDAQ:SRNE) have indicated they are making progress on treatments.