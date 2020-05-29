Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is off 3% after a downgrade to Neutral at Nomura, noting that hotter competition has likely been part of light growth in live broadcasting.

That competition is coming from short-video specialists that have become the top live broadcasting platforms overall: Douyin and Kuaishou, whose "ever-rising clout" in a crowded space could threaten new user growth at the "pioneers," Momo and JOYY (YY -0.5% ).

Nomura still rates JOYY a Buy because of its "new front" overseas, from which it generates 44% of total revenues.

Wall Street analysts are Very Bullish on Momo, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike are Very Bullish on JOYY, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.