Halliburton (HAL -4.1% ) slides after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $13 price target, citing the recent run higher in oilfield service names.

Halliburton appears fairly valued, Cowen's Marc Bianchi says despite raising some estimates and price targets for the oilfield service sector.

"With the run in the stock and our macro assumptions around [North America], we just do not see enough upside to justify an Outperform rating," Biachi writes, seeing "relatively more downside to HAL's 2Q consensus EBITDA than we see for others" in the sector.

HAL's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.