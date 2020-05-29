Sinclair's regional sports nets leader retiring
May 29, 2020 10:44 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) says that Jeff Krolik, president of its regional sports networks, is retiring effective Aug. 30.
- Krolik has managed the networks for 15 years, since they were the Fox RSNs, and guided the group through its sale from Fox to Disney and then to Sinclair.
- This August marks the one-year anniversary of the Sinclair closing, as well as the integration of the network into the group," Krolik says. "There could be no more perfect time to hand over the reins.
- But it also comes at a point when the networks have nothing to show, with live sports on hiatus for more than two months.
- Sinclair says it's launching a nationwide search for Krolik's successor.