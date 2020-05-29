Travelers extends auto insurance discount as customers drive less
May 29, 2020 10:45 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As COVID-19-related restrictions continue and people drive less, another auto insurer, Travelers (TRV -0.8%), extends its stay-at-home premium credit program to June.
- U.S. personal auto insurance customers will get a 15% credit on their June premiums, on top of the credits provided for April and May premiums.
- "Our data suggests that the trend of fewer miles driven in April and May is likely to continue through June, and we’re pleased to provide an additional credit to customers," said Travelers Chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer.
- Earlier this week, Allstate extended its lockdown discount until the end of June.