Aircraft makers are showing interest in Embraer (ERJ +11% ), Reuters reports, weeks after Boeing nixed plans to buy 80% of the Brazilian company's commercial aviation unit.

China's state-owned COMAC planemaker has voiced informal interest in co-operation with the company, and Russian aircraft manufacturer Irkut also has explored the issue, according to the report.

India's government also is said to be interested, as Embraer is seen as a one-off chance to rebalance the country's aerospace ambitions against China.

Embraer may be reluctant to sell to bargain-hunters, but with global aviation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, its options remain limited even though it is the only available full-scale manufacturer, says Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia.