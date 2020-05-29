Myovant Sciences (MYOV) announces additional results from its Phase 3 HERO study of once-daily, oral relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer in an virtual presentation at the ASCO and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Relugolix treatment showed a 54% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to leuprolide acetate.

In the relugolix group, testosterone suppression to less than 50 ng/dL was achieved in 56.0% of men by Day 4 and 98.7% by Day 15, compared to 0.0% by Day 4 and 12.1% by Day 15 for men in the leuprolide acetate group.

#ASCO2020