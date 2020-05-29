Uber (UBER +3.1% ) and Grubhub (GRUB +7.2% ) are haggling over a breakup fee after nearing an agreement on a merger price, Bloomberg reports.

Grubhub is said to want Uber to agree to pay it a cash sum if U.S. regulators block a proposed deal, but Uber is reluctant to concede to any sizable payment because of the takeover price it is offering.

The tentative terms of the all-stock deal would value Grubhub at a premium to its closing share price yesterday, according to the report.