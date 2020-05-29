CIRCOR International (CIR -6.3% ) reported Q1 sales decline of 19.5% Y/Y to $192.21M, and down 9% organically.

Q1 Orders were $208.5M (-20% Y/Y), and produced a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09. Total Backlog was at $421.2M (-8.7% Y/Y).

Aerospace & Defense revenue $65.5M (+7% Y/Y); and operating margin improved by 380 bps to 19.1%.

Industrial revenue $126.7M (-29% Y/Y); and operating margin declined by 860 bps to 4.1%.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 10 bps to 31.2%.

Q1 Adj. operating margin declined by 400 bps to 5.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $18.2M (-41.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 327 bps to 9.5%.

Net cash used in operating activities was $23.95M, compared to $22.38M a year ago.

Company initiated $45M of 2020 cost actions due to current market environment; also reduced net debt by $138M in Q1; and ended Q1 with $171M of cash on hand.

Previously: CIRCOR EPS misses by $0.25, beats on revenue (May 29)