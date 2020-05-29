Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.9% ) and collaboration partner Sanofi (SNY) announce new longer-term data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) in patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC).

Based on a follow-up period up to three years, the objective response rate (ORR) was 46% (n=89/193) with a median time to response of two months. The complete response rate was 16% (n=31/193). Median duration of response and median overall survival (OS) have not been reached.

Early this month, the companies announced positive data in patients with basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer.

