Arvinas (ARVN -29.7% ) slumps on more than triple normal volume in reaction to updated data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating ARV-110 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients.

20 patients were evaluable for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response, including 12 patients treated at 140 mg or higher.

Seven of the 12 patients had forms of androgen receptor (AR) degradable by ARV-110 (five did not). Of the seven, two experienced PSA responses that have been sustained with additional follow-up since the submission of the abstract, implying that five were nonresponders.

On the safety front, a potential drug-drug interaction between ARV-110 and resuvastatin (ROS) was observed. One patient receiving 280 mg ARV-110 who was on ROS therapy experienced life-threatening dose-limiting toxicity, elevated liver enzymes followed by acute renal failure. A second resuvastatin patient who received 70 mg of ARV-110 experienced severe elevations in liver enzymes which resolved after discontinuation of ROS.

Additional data should be available by year-end.

