DXC Technology (DXC -9.5% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $17 price target, cut from $25, at J.P. Morgan, after the company reported a Q4 GAAP loss and suspended its dividend.

DXC's dividend suspension adds to uncertainties and indicates a turnaround for the stock looks like it will take longer than expected, analyst Tien-Tsin Huang says.

JPM's Overweight thesis was based on "healthy capital deployment" to DXC shareholders but no longer applies with dividend payments off the table, Huang says.

DXC's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.