Sidoti lowers Winnebago (WGO -1.6% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy on its view the current share price reflects the solid state of the RV market.

"We view WGO as a solid play on the trend to adopt RV lifestyle. However, with the stock trading at 15X our C2021 EPS estimate, we think the risk/reward scenario is now less attractive," updates analyst Stephen O'Hara.

Sidoti's price target of $57 on WGO is 13X the firm's 2022 EPS estimate and still comfortably above the average sell-side PT of $50.30. Over the long-term, Winnebago's solid brand portfolio (Newmar, Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft) is seen helping the company to continue to nab more market share.

Shares of Winnebago are up more than 30% over the last six weeks.

Here is a snapshot of how Winnebago looks pricey on a valuation comparison.