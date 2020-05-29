Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4.3% ) shareholders elect all 11 board seats including CEO Vicki Hollub and approved the issue of new shares and warrants, in the first shareholder votes on last year's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Shareholders authorized share warrants awarded to Berkshire Hathaway under a financing deal for Anadarko; directors elected include three associates of activist investor Carl Icahn, who opposed the Anadarko acquisition.

Occidental also was authorized to issue 400M shares, in part to give it a means of continuing to pay preferred dividends in stock, and potentially to swap shares for its debt.